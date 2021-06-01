Kia's redesigned Sportage recently spied in prototype form is almost ready for its debut. The Korean automaker on Monday released the first teaser footage and confirmed a preview showing for June 8.

The new Sportage's full reveal will take place in July, with sales in the United States likely to follow in early 2022. The small crossover will arrive here as a 2023 model.

Our spy shots hint at an athletic design language for the new Sportage, with elements like a clamshell hood up front and the pinched leading edge of the tailgate looking similar to what we see on Kia's new EV6 electric crossover introduced for 2022. Kia, which refers to the new design language as Opposites United, says the inspiration comes from elements of “nature and modernity.”

2023 Kia Sportage spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The teasers also allow us to peer inside the vehicle for the first time. Present is a driver-orientated dash layout dominated by a curved display integrating the instrument cluster and infotainment screen.

The new Sportage is the corporate twin to the new Hyundai Tucson introduced for 2022. This means we can expect a similar powertrain offering, at least here in the U.S. The Hyundai offers a 2.5-liter inline-4 with 187 hp as standard. It's mated to an 8-speed automatic.

Above this is a pair of hybrids, one a plug-in hybrid. In both cases there's a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 mated to a single electric motor integrated with a 6-speed automatic. The regular hybrid setup is good for 226 hp while the plug-in hybrid setup is good for 261 hp. The plug-in hybrid also has a 13.8-kilowatt-hour battery that will deliver an estimated 32 miles of electric range.