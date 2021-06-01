Tesla was set to start deliveries of its highly anticipated Model S Plaid on June 3, but CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said via a Twitter post the date has been pushed back to June 10.

The car needs an additional week of tweaking, the post said.

Despite the delay, the Model S Plaid is still on track to arrive much earlier than originally planned. At the reveal in January, Tesla said to expect deliveries only in late 2021.

Model S Plaid delivery pushed to June 10. Needs one more week of tweak. This car feels like a spaceship. Words cannot describe the limbic resonance. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2021

Tesla also has a more potent Model S Plaid+ coming. According to Tesla's website, this model is only due to start deliveries in mid-2022.

Tesla dropped a bombshell in January when it announced that new Plaid range-toppers would be introduced as part of an update for the Model S and Model X, an update that will apparently see an airplane yoke-style steering wheel also made available.

Central to the Plaid models is a new three-motor powertrain which will deliver a peak 1,020 hp in the Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid, and over 1,100 hp in the Model S Plaid+.

The Model S Plaid will sprint to 60 mph from rest in 1.99 seconds, top out at 200 mph, and deliver an estimated range of 390 miles, according to Tesla. The Model X Plaid, which Tesla's website states as arriving in early 2022, is said to hit 60 in 2.5 seconds, top out at 163 mph, and cover 340 miles on a charge.

The Model S Plaid+ is even quicker, if you can believe it. The car will sprint from 0-60 mph in less than 1.99 seconds and cover the quarter-mile in less than nine seconds, according to Tesla. It doesn't end there as the range for the Plaid+ is said to be more than 520 miles.

Starting prices for the Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid come in at $121,190, while the Model S Plaid+ is priced to start at $151,190. All figures include destination.