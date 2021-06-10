Toyota's Land Cruiser has been redesigned for the first time in more than a decade. The new off-roader adopts a new platform as well as twin-turbo V-6 power, and while it won't be sold in the United States its hardware should end up in a redesigned Lexus LX.

Chevrolet is celebrating the C8 Corvette's racing pedigree with its latest special edition. Called the IMSA GTLM Championship Edition, the car is part of the 2022 Corvette lineup and just 1,000 examples will be built.

The redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor off-road pickup truck features a new coil-spring rear suspension, more suspension travel, available 37-inch tires, and the new-generation F-150's stiffer platform. It has also been confirmed with the same 450-hp V-6 as the previous generation, but a hardcore Raptor R with V-8 power is coming for 2022.

