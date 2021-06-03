Buick's Enclave is very much the quiet achiever of the brand, managing to average close to 50,000 sales annually in the United States alone.

An updated Enclave arrives for the 2022 model year to keep that momentum going, and brings with it more of what, according to Buick, Enclave buyers want. That means more sophisticated design, more driver-assist and connectivity features, and more cargo versatility.

Buick tweaked the front and rear ends with new lighting, updated the wheel design, and made just enough other small tweaks to create a more upscale look. The LED daytime running lights look even more like shining cuff links than they did before. So far Buick has only shown the top-of-the-range Avenir grade. Other grades are likely to feature a slightly different grille insert.

Inside, there's a revised center console with a push-button gear selector replacing the current lever. Some of the surface materials are improved in quality, and buyers can add ventilated and massaging front seats. Other worthwhile available features include a color head-up display and digital rear-view mirror.

2022 Buick Enclave

Safety features include the usual automatic emergency braking, rear cross traffic, lane departure and blind zone warning, and automatic high beams. Current crash-test scores are mixed with a five-star overall rating from the NHTSA and mostly "Good" scores from the IIHS, but the Enclave hasn't been subjected to the touch small-overlap test.

Every Enclave is powered by a 3.6-liter V-6 with 310 hp and 266 lb-ft of toque sent to the front or all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. EPA fuel economy ratings for the 2021 model are in line with the rest of the segment with 18 mpg city and 26 highway. Knock one mile per gallon off should you opt for all-wheel drive.

The 2021 Enclave starts from about $41,195, including destination. Expect a small bump for the 2022 model to reflect the improved tech when it goes on sale later in 2021.

For more on the Buick Enclave, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.