Audi is working on a new compact crossover SUV with battery-electric power. It will be called the Q4 E-Tron, and a prototype has been spotted for the first time. The reveal will take place later this year and we also know that a sleeker Q4 E-Tron Sportback is coming, too.

A prototype for the next-generation BMW M4 has been spotted. The new car will come with the choice of manual and automatic transmissions, rear- and eventually all-wheel drive, and yes, the same big grille that features on the regular 4-Series.

The Polaris Slingshot R splits the difference between car and motorcycle, with a focus on fun. We've just tested the latest version and have a full review up.

