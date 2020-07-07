Audi is working on a new compact crossover SUV with battery-electric power. It will be called the Q4 E-Tron, and a prototype has been spotted for the first time. The reveal will take place later this year and we also know that a sleeker Q4 E-Tron Sportback is coming, too.
A prototype for the next-generation BMW M4 has been spotted. The new car will come with the choice of manual and automatic transmissions, rear- and eventually all-wheel drive, and yes, the same big grille that features on the regular 4-Series.
The Polaris Slingshot R splits the difference between car and motorcycle, with a focus on fun. We've just tested the latest version and have a full review up.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron spy shots
2021 BMW M4 spy shots and video
First drive review: 2020 Polaris Slingshot R pulls back the practical, fires up the fun
2020 Audi R8 review
Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor reportedly set for US with turbo V-6 power
Stylish Citroen e-C4 electric car revealed, positioned for Europe
2021 Lexus LS arrives with new looks, self-driving tech
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe review
Toyota to restart production on 2000GT parts
Study: Over 15 years Americans save big with an EV, but costs vary widely