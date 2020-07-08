Toyota touts its TRD Pro lineup as the ideal mix of practicality and off-road capability. Given our time behind the 2020 lineup, we can say that's certainly the case.

The good news is the lineup returns for 2021, together with the new color Lunar Rock and several updates for the 4Runner TRD Pro.

The updates for the 4Runner TRD Pro include LED headlights, TRD wheels finished in black and wrapped in Nitto Terra Grappler tires, and revised tuning for the standard Fox shocks. The shocks, Fox's 2.5-inch internal bypass design, are said to be better at handling off-road and high-speed driving without compromising on-road comfort thanks to the revised tuning.

2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail

Toyota is also reviving the Trail edition treatment for 2021. First announced at February's Chicago Auto Show, the Trail edition treatment is available on the Tacoma (Double Cab), 4Runner, Tundra (Crew Max with SR5 Upgrade Package) and Sequoia and builds on the SR5 grade by adding black accents inside and out, standard all-weather floor liners, and a few upgrades specific to each model designed to enhance practicality when in the outdoors.

For example, the Tacoma Trail gets 16-inch TRD-style off-road wheels and off-road tires, a 115-volt power outlet in the bed, and a lockable bed storage system with insulation on the driver side to double as a cooler (also included on the Tundra Trail). The 4Runner Trail also gets the off-road wheels and tires, plus a Yakima LoadWarrior rooftop cargo basket, and a cooler and sliding cargo tray for the cabin.

Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch this fall.