McLaren 720S Spider, 2020 VW Passat, 2019 Audi e-tron: Today's Car News

12 minutes ago
McLaren 720S Spider
McLaren's just revealed the open-top Spider version of its 720S. The changes made to the giant-killing supercar are significant, as the Spider boasts a unique version of McLaren's Monocage carbon fiber tub, as well as flying buttresses made from glass.
Volkswagen's set to introduce a redesigned Passat for 2020 and we've just driven a prototype. Find out about all the changes in our first drive review.
Audi's e-tron is almost ready for its showroom debut and we've had a chance to get behind the wheel of one. We found the e-tron to be a promising entry to the electric car arena, especially when you factor in the very reasonable $75,795 starting price.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
McLaren 720S Spider revealed: Meet the latest topless supercar
2020 Volkswagen Passat prototype first drive review: Playing it safe
2019 Audi e-tron quattro first drive review: A new normal for electric luxury
Uber, Lyft reportedly filed for IPOs, expect to go public in 2019
2021 Audi A4 Avant spy shots
Electrify America turns on first 350-kw fast charger in California
Toyota Supra Super GT concept teased ahead of 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon
Black Friday saw 0% financing return, but don't expect low rates to stick around
Is BMW's 3-Series Sports Wagon dead in the US?
Lithium-ion vs. nickel-metal hydride: Toyota still likes both for its hybrids
