2019 BMW 3-Series, 2020 Toyota Supra, Aston Martin Valkyrie V-12: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Aston Martin Valkyrie's 6.5-liter V-12

BMW has a redesigned 3-Series on its hands and we've just spent some time behind the wheel. The new 3-Series is bigger and bolder than ever, and BMW is confident the car is the new standard in sport sedan qualities such as ride and handling. Find out what it's like in the links below.

Toyota's reborn Supra isn't due for its debut until next month's 2019 North American International Auto Show but the first photo of the new car devoid of any camouflage gear has surfaced. Sales aren't due to start until next summer.

Aston Martin has provided us with our first look at the newly developed V-12 engine that will power its Valkyrie hypercar. The engine is destined to be the most powerful naturally aspirated mill ever fitted to a production car, and it will also willingly rev to more than 11,000 rpm.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 BMW 3-Series first drive review: Benchmark or bookmark?

2020 Toyota Supra leaked

Aston Martin Valkyrie's 1,000-hp, 11,100-rpm V-12 rated for 62,000 miles

2019 Ford Ranger pickup truck to be rated as high as 23 mpg combined

Daimler to spend $22.75B on batteries through 2030

Ford hybrid police cars are pursuit-rated, ready for NYPD action

2021 Audi A4 spy shots

Lyft recognizes its most popular destinations in major cities

Feel the raw speed of the Brabham BT62 at Portimao

Compact Audi, flagship VW crossover could show upscale side of VW electric platform