Toyota Supra Super GT concept teased ahead of 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon

Teaser for GR Supra Super GT concept debuting at 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon

Toyota's reborn Supra is scheduled for its world debut on January 14 at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. However, a version of the car will be shown a few days prior in Japan at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon.

The version is a concept previewing the new Supra-based Super GT race car that will likely replace the current Lexus LC 500-based car in the Japanese touring car series next year, and thus setting up the new Supra for a battle against race cars based on the Acura NSX and Nissan GT-R.

The concept goes by the name GR Supra Super GT. The GR in the name stands for Gazoo Racing, which is the official motorsport arm for Toyota and Lexus. Toyota also uses GR as the name of its performance sub-brand outside the United States; over here we get the more familiar TRD name instead.

No details on the GR Supra Super GT concept have been released, though the concept has likely been developed in line with the regulations of Super GT's premiere GT500 class.

Toyota Supra prototype

This means there will be little in common with the road-going Supra apart from the basic body design. Super GT GT500 race cars feature carbon fiber monocoque structures with steel roll cages.

The current rules also call for 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engines mated to 6-speed sequential transmissions. The minimum weight for a GT500-spec car is a tick under 2,250 pounds.

We'll have all the details on the Toyota's GR Supra Super GT concept soon, as the 2019 Tokyo Salon tuning fest where it makes its debut runs from January 11-13.

Toyota is committed to improving the driving feel of its cars through motorsports activities, and the new Supra in particular is the essence of this philosophy. That's why the car has already been confirmed for NASCAR and now it appears Super GT as well. A Supra race car concept unveiled in March at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show also hinted at a GTE-spec car for the World Endurance Championship and potentially a GT Le Mans-spec car for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. And even before the arrival of the new car, a prototype has participated in Germany's VLN series held at the Nürburgring.