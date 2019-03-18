Sedans may be a dying breed here in the United States but Cadillac isn't giving up on the segment. In fact, the brand has two new additions to fill the void of the departing ATS, CTS, XTS and CT6. The first of these has been revealed as the 2020 CT5, a mid-sizer that combines Escala concept looks and turbocharged powertrains.

BMW M is readying a more hardcore M2. The car looks to borrow a number of goodies from the M4 CS, leading us to believe that it will also be badged as a CS. Last year's M2 Competition is already making 405 horsepower and this M2 CS is expected to spit out close to 450 hp.

Revived electric car startup Fisker has given us an early look at its planned SUV, which is said to be coming in the second half of 2021. The vehicle is also said to be coming with a 300-mile range and starting price of less than $40,000.

2020 Cadillac CT5 revealed with Escala looks and turbo power

2020 BMW M2 CS spy shots

Fisker provides first look at Tesla Model Y rival priced below $40,000

President Trump demands GM CEO "do something quickly" about former Chevy Cruze plant

First drive review: The 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 has zero chill

Electric crossover charge: These are the rivals to the Tesla Model Y

Valtteri Bottas brings home the win at 2019 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

Improved optional headlights net Volvo XC40, XC60 Top Safety Pick awards

A rare 1971 Marcos GT visits Jay Leno's Garage

Audi plans to put old EV batteries to work in factory tugs