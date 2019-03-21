Hyundai recently got into the performance game with the new i30 N and Veloster N models developed by Hyundai N, the Korean automaker's in-house tuner.

These models sit at the top of the Hyundai N portfolio, with a tamer N Line range to be introduced to suit customers looking for milder mods. The latest member of the N Line range has now been revealed as the Tucson N Line.

2019 Hyundai Tucson N Line

The N Line option can be ordered across the Tucson lineup and brings the compact crossover SUV sportier touches inside and out, along with suspension and steering upgrades. Those upgrades include stiffer suspension springs and software tweaks to the electronic power steering designed to provide a bit of extra firmness for better feedback.

The Tucson N Line also sports revised fascias at both ends, which feature a more aggressive design than stock and several black accents. The black accents carry over onto the side mirror caps and standard 19-inch wheels.

2019 Hyundai Tucson N Line

Inside, the N Line treatment brings N-branded seats with leather and suede trim, contrast stitching on the steering wheel and seats, alloy pedals, and an N-branded gear shift lever.

Currently, the Tucson N Line has only been announced for Europe. When quizzed in February about an arrival in the United States, a Hyundai spokesman told Motor Authority the automaker has "nothing to announce at this time." Considering Americans' undying affinity for crossovers, we imagine there's a good chance the N Line eventually makes its way stateside in some form, especially considering we already get an Elantra GT N Line here.