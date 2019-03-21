BMW introduced a redesigned 3-Series last year. That means a new M3 should be just around the corner. Our latest spy shots show a tester for the upcoming sport sedan, which rumor has it will come with all-wheel drive and close to 500 horsepower.

Dodge's updates for the Charger for 2019 were relatively light, especially considering the car's Challenger stablemate received the 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye option for the same year. That might not be the case for future model years as a wide-body Dodge Charger design study has been spotted. Hopefully a production version will be with us soon.

Hyundai's Tucson has received the N Line treatment. It brings the compact crossover SUV sportier touches inside and out, along with suspension and steering upgrades.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 BMW M3 spy shots

Dodge Charger widebody spotted prowling the streets of Detroit

Hyundai Tucson N Line revealed with racy accents

Cleveland car dealer's proposed Uber rival would have reportedly kept GM plant alive

Flat Rock plant will be home to Ford's next-gen Mustang, EVs

Deal could bring more electric off-roaders: No more buzzing through the woods

Faraday Future sells headquarters in leaseback deal

2019 Ford Ecosport vs. 2019 Hyundai Kona: Compare Cars

Bloodhound back from the dead, record attempt back on

Fisker solid-state batteries won't arrive until at least 2022