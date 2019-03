We took a spin in the 2019 BMW X7; the Subaru WRX STI S209 was our track weapon of choice in Japan; the Porsche Cayenne Coupe debuted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

We descended into South Carolina for our first drive of the 2019 BMW X7. There, we found a powertrain eager to move the largest SUV BMW has made, and a cabin full of wonderful style and materials.

The U.S. will finally be treated to is own special edition Subaru WRX STI in the form of the S209. We traveled to Japan to sample the sport sedan and found it comes with no apologies on the track.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe debuted as the latest challenger in the growing field of low-slung crossover SUVs. We'll see it arrive in showrooms next year.

Volvo announced some sweeping safety changes and said it plans to install in-car cameras that can stop or slow drivers operating the car while under the influence or distracted. The brand said it has an obligation to do what's best in these situations and follows the news every new Volvo would be speed limited to 112 mph in the future.

Finally, we spotted the Dodge Charger Hellcat widebody prowling the streets of Detroit. Dodge confirmed it's a design concept that will be shown at the Spring Fest Mopar gathering on March 23.