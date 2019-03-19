Subaru has a limited-edition WRX STI S209 on offer for 2019, and we've just driven the 341-horsepower pocket rocket. You'll be glad to note that the car benefits from more than just extra power, ensuring it will remain a finely honed track machine for years to come.

A prototype for Genesis' first SUV has been spotted. The SUV was previewed by 2016's GV80 concept car and will target mid-size players in the premium segment such as the BMW X5. Sales are due to start later this year.

Bugatti's next model could be an electric super sedan reviving the Royale name, at least if the latest rumors are to believed. Before you dismiss them, note that the brand's CEO recently hinted at just such a model.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: The 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 has zero chill

2020 Genesis GV80 spy shots and video

Bugatti Royale to return as electric super sedan?

Federal regulators want to know what the public thinks of self-driving cars

Ford ups Expedition, Navigator production a second time due to soaring demand

Tesla Model 3 Mid Range disappears from automaker's lineup

2020 Audi Q3 Sportback spy shots and video

Study: 3 of 4 people are afraid of self-driving cars

Softbank, other investors may buy $1B stake in Uber's self-driving car unit

Mountain hardware: Testing the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV on a high-country day trip