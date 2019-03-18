Cadillac's focus has been on crossover SUVs for the last few yars, but on Monday it shifted back to sedans when it revealed the 2020 CT5 mid-size sports sedan.

Set to make its formal debut next month at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, the CT5 is first in Cadillac's upcoming sedan offensive. A compact CT4 will slot below the CT5, while the CT6's future is hazy at best. With the XT4, XT5, and XT6 crossover SUVs future already secured, Cadillac's sedans needed a rethink.

2020 Cadillac CT5 Luxury

The CT5 is sized between the ATS and CTS and features a design inspired by 2016's Escala concept car. A wide grille flanked by horizontal LED headlights give the car visual width, while a strong character line down the side is a neatly pressed look. A kink off the rear window line into the C-pillar adds some verve, although we'll reserve judgement on whether it comes off cheap in person.

Available Luxury and Sport trims will also allow customers to alter the appearance and ride characteristics to suit, with the former distinguished by its extra splashing of chrome on the exterior.

2020 Cadillac CT5 Luxury

The interior of the CT5 is said to be a driver-focused high-tech place with touch-sensitive controls set to be a prominent feature. Cadillac's Super Cruise hands-free driver assist system will also be offered.

The CT5 will be Cadillac's first model to ride on an updated version of General Motors' rear-wheel-drive Alpha platform. The car has also been confirmed with a 10-speed automatic transmission and the choice of 2.0-liter turbo-4 or 3.0-liter twin-turbo-6 engine. All-wheel drive is also on the options list.

Cadillac 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8

Though it's yet to be confirmed, a high-performance CT5-V packing Cadillac's 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 should be launched eventually.

Production of the CT5 will be handled at GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly plant, where the ATS and CTS are currently built. The plant will also be responsible for the compact CT4 sedan. This model is due in showrooms about the same time as the CT5.

2020 Cadillac CT4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

For all the latest news at the 2019 New York auto show be sure to check our hub.