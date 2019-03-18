It's been almost two years since reborn electric car startup Fisker showed us the EMotion, a svelte sedan promised with a 500-mile range.

The EMotion is still on the road to production but Fisker is already keen to show us another model in the works.

Fisker's next model will be a small SUV to challenge the recently revealed Tesla Model Y. It's still early days but Fisker is already touting a starting price of less than $40,000. Tesla's Model Y is priced to start at $41,200.

Tesla Model Y

Fisker on Monday released a teaser sketch of its SUV, whose name is yet to be announced, and confirmed a target release date in the second half of 2021. That pegs its release about a year after the arrival of the Model Y.

Judging by the teaser, the SUV looks to feature a similar aesthetic to the EMotion sedan. A design trait common to both vehicles is the integration of sensors for electronic driver aids with the grille, and both will support massive wheels: up to 22 inches in diameter for the SUV and up to 24 inches for the sedan.

The SUV will be powered by a dual-motor system (one at each axle) and have a target range of 300 miles. Conventional lithium-ion technology will be used for the battery.

Fisker EMotion

For the interior, Fisker said there will be a large head-up display and a “unique” interface complemented by high-quality materials. Naturally, there will also be electronic driver aids, including possibly some self-driving features.

Fisker said the SUV is the first of three “affordable” models that will be complemented by the EMotion, which will serve as the brand's flagship. The cars will be made available to the public via a direct-sales model, with a concierge service to be established to handle delivery and vehicle maintenance.

Under revised plans announced Monday, the SUV will now be the first model to enter production, at a site to be located in the United States. It means we won't see the EMotion enter production until after the second half of 2021, assuming the SUV actually enters production on time. Fisker said it is holding back the EMotion until its in-house developed solid-state battery technology is ready for commercialization. The technology promises up to 500 miles of range and charge times comparable with filling up with gas.