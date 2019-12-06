We slid behind the wheel of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG and found it's Gorilla Glue'd to the road. It plays the middle ground between the pedestrian CLA and upcoming AMG fire-breather, and the CLA35 rips wonderful crackles and pops from its exhaust. Traction is its game and it had scads of it.

Bruce Meyers created automotive art on wheels in the 1960s. Known as the Meyers Manx, his four-wheeled creations were dune buggies created from a modified Volkswagen Beetle chassis fitted with a custom fiberglass body. One of Meyer's oldest buggies is headed to auction in January with its original body and paint.

The new generation of the Porsche 911, known as the 992, has launched but it's still early days for the German sports car. A bevy of new models are on the way, including a new Targa model that was spotted cold weather testing. Expect it to be a 2021 model when it goes on sale in 2020.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: The $47,895 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG plays the middle ground

2021 Porsche 911 Targa spy shots and video

Here's a chance to own off-roading history: Early Meyers Manx heads to auction

Sono Motors looks for startup shortcuts to bring solar car to market

Porsche 4-motor electric powertrain promises ultimate control

Lincoln appeals to millennials and women with Phone As A Key function for Corsair

Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) name picked for LMP1 class' replacement in WEC

GM, LG Chem announce joint Lordstown battery plant for new electric cars, pickups

Here's how much the 2020 BMW M235i Gran Coupe will cost you

Car thieves prefer Honda sedans, American pickup trucks