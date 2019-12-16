A new generation of the Cadillac Escalade is set to be unveiled on February 4 in Los Angeles, which just so happens to coincide with Oscars week. A formal debut will likely follow at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show starting a few days later.

In the lead up to the reveal, Cadillac has dropped a teaser video that reveals two industry-leading technologies that will feature on the big SUV.

One is Cadillac's Super Cruise self-driving system for highways, as indicated by the green LED status bar at the top of the steering wheel. Cadillac has said it will roll out Super Cruise to more models starting in 2020, likely in enhanced form, and it looks like the redesigned Escalade will be the next recipient. Currently the system only features on the CT6.

Cadillac Escala concept, 2016 Monterey Car Week

Another technology set to feature on the redesigned Escalade, Cadillac said on Monday, is a curved OLED screen that spans 38 inches and, judging by the teaser video, looks to form both the instrument cluster and infotainment hub. Developed with LG Electronics, the screen is claimed by Cadillac to feature twice the pixel density of a 4K television. The design was first previewed on 2016's stunning Escala concept.

The redesigned Escalade, which arrives as a 2021 model, is based on the SUV version of the body-on-frame platform that debuted in the recently revealed 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban. Expect air suspension with magnetic dampers and an independent rear for luxury-car levels of ride and comfort.

The jury's still out on the powertrains but Cadillac's Blackwing 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 is a possibility and we also hear that a battery-electric option is in the pipeline, too.