Audi this week finally revealed its super sedan based on the platform of the Porsche Taycan. It's called the E-Tron GT, and there's both a standard version and spicier RS version from Audi Sport.

2022 Mini Cooper SE

Another reveal this week was Mini's updated 2022 Cooper SE electric Hardtop. While the powertrain hasn't changed, buyers have the option of a paint fade for the roof, shown here with three colors.

Teaser for 2022 Infiniti QX60

Nissan has redesigned the Pathfinder and the popular crossover, just like its predecessor, will twin a new QX60 from Infiniti for 2022. The design of the new QX60 has already been previewed in concept form and this week we learned some of the first specs.

Microlino

A Swiss company by the name of Micro is developing an electric car whose design has been influenced quite heavily by the iconic Isetta—right down to the front-opening door. The car was originally due to start production in 2018 but Micro this week revealed a reengineered version that's much safer than before.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

We learned this week that the redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor will be available with two different frames. Which frame buyers will get will depend on whether the truck is ordered with the standard 35-inch tires or the optional 37s.

2021 Ford Ranger Tremor

Another Ford pickup truck in the headlines this week was the 2021 Ranger equipped with the available Tremor Off-Road Package. The package adds raised suspension, Fox 2.0 monotube dampers, redesigned front knuckles, and 17-inch wheels shod with 32-inch Continental General Grabber A/TX all-terrain tires, and we've tested it.

2023 Ferrari Purosangue test mule spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Ferrari was spotted testing its upcoming SUV. To be called the Purosangue, it will be a high-riding Prancing Horse boasting four doors and four seats. Right now we're still at the test-mule stage, but the basic shape of the SUV is already clear.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S sets indoor land speed record of 102.6 mph - February 2021

And finally, Porsche set a new world record with its Taycan. The record was for the highest speed achieved indoors by any vehicle, and the Taycan's figure was in the triple digits.