Cadillac XT5 spy shots, Ford Ranger Raptor rival, Cupra Ateca: Car News Headlines

2019 Ford Ranger Raptor Enlarge Photo

Engineers are out testing prototypes for an updated Cadillac XT5. Expect some styling tweaks inspired by 2016's Escala concept, as well as the addition of more powertrain options.

A senior Nissan executive has revealed the automaker is studying the possibility of launching a rival to the Ford Ranger Raptor. The basis would be the global NP300 Navara pickup.

The Volkswagen Group's Spanish unit SEAT has just launched a performance sub-brand called Cupra. And the first model from Cupra is a compact SUV powered by the same engine found in the Volkswagen Golf R and Audi S3.

