2019 Volvo V60, 800-HP Silverado, new Lister Storm: Today's Car News

News
Your Audi will soon pay your tolls Luxury
February 22, 2018
February 22, 2018
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2019 Volvo V60Enlarge Photo
Wagon fans can look forward to a handsome new option this year in the form of the 2019 Volvo V60. It debuts next month at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show and will reach showrooms later this year, at which point it will be joined by a new S60 sedan.
A company by the name of Specialty Vehicle Engineering is offering up a Chevrolet Silverado with 800 horsepower on tap. Not only that but the truck also comes with Yenko badging.
Historic British performance marque Lister is promising a successor to its Storm supercar of the 1990s. We wonder if the new car will also run a Jaguar powertrain.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Volvo V60 first look: Volvo hitches its wagon to its own rising star
2018 Yenko Silverado hauls in an 800-HP V-8
Lister hints at modern Storm supercar
2018 Ford Ecosport Review
Raj Nair, Ford's North America president, fired for “inappropriate behavior”
China's BYD tops global electric-car production for third year in a row
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe debuts with handsome look, diesel mill
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Review
Peugeot 508 strikes a chord with its impressive design
Electric pickup truck in 2020 to launch mysterious Rivian's "future mobility"
Email This Page