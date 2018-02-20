Ferrari 488 Pista leaked, Porsche 911 leaked, Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Ferrari’s 488 GTB is about to spawn a hardcore variant along the lines of the previous 458 Speciale, and more photos have leaked. The new car will be known as a 488 Pista and come with 711 horsepower.

A photo revealing the design of Porsche's next-generation 911 has also leaked. The lines of the 911 hardly change with each generation, though we're sure the latest design is going to prove controversial.

A prototype for Rolls-Royce's Cullinan has been spotted, and it's wearing the least amount of camouflage gear we've seen yet. It looks like the tailgate design is much more steeply raked than previously thought.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

711-horsepower Ferrari 488 Pista leaked

2019 Porsche 911 leaked

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spy shots and video

BMW courts military vets with new training school

2019 Kia K900 teased ahead of likely 2018 NY auto show debut

Opel to swap Ampera-e (aka Bolt EV) for all-electric Corsa model in 2020

Aspark Owl electric supercar does 0-60 in under 2 seconds

2018 Toyota Camry, some Lexus models recalled

VW ID Vizzion could be an early look at the next Phaeton

Renault opens its first electric-vehicle-only showroom, in Sweden