2019 BMW X4, 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63, Ares Mulsanne coupe: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 BMW X4 Enlarge Photo

BMW this week unveiled a redesigned X4, which the automaker is introducing for 2019. The quick replacement rate—the outgoing model was only introduced for 2015—is due to the X3, from which the X4 is derived, having just been redesigned itself for 2018.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Prototypes for the next-generation, mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette have been spotted again. The latest testers are wearing the least camouflage gear yet and gives us a good sense of the car's final design.

2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 muscles in with 577 horsepower Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz this week revealed the AMG version of its new G-Class. The engine has been made smaller but at the same power has been increased. The new numbers come in at a supercar-worthy 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Enlarge Photo

Another new Mercedes in the headlines this week is the C-Class, which has been updated for 2019. Among the changes are a more powerful engine in base trim and the availability of a digital instrument cluster.

Ares Mulsanne Coupe Enlarge Photo

Bentley won't build a Mulsanne coupe but if you really must have the flagship sedan as a 2-door there's a company that will. The company is Italy's Ares, and this week it showed us its first Mulsanne coupe. The car is a stunner.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Enlarge Photo

We spent a bit more time with Jeep's Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. One interesting factoid: the vehicle is fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Verde all-season tires. They are Y bracket rated, meaning they can withstand speeds of 200 mph.

2018 Ford GT via Ford GT Forum Enlarge Photo

We've just learned that Ford employees lucky enough to be able to afford/purchase the GT supercar can have it finished in an exclusive livery available only to fellow staff. So far, we know of three current or former Ford employees with a GT. They include Chairman Bill Ford, Jr., ex-CEO Mark Fields, and Executive Vice President Raj Nair. This one belongs to Nair.

George Carlin's 1996 BMW 850Ci - Image via Bring A Trailer Enlarge Photo

It turns out the late comedian George Carlin owned a BMW, and not just any BMW but a V-12-powered 850Ci. It's a 1996 model with 79,000 miles on the clock, and it's in pretty good shape considering its age.