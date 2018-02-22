Lister hints at modern Storm supercar

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lister Storm Mk2 design sketch Enlarge Photo

Historic British performance marque Lister has given a glimpse at the design of a successor to its Storm supercar of the 1990s.

The glimpse comes in the form of a teaser sketch posted to Twitter on Wednesday by Lister CEO Lawrence Whittaker‏ along with the message, “A glimpse into the future of Lister...the Storm II.”

The design looks to maintain the stubby, wedge-shaped silhouette of the original Storm, as well as the earlier car's split front fascia. There also appears to be central stabilizer fin.

Lister Storm Enlarge Photo

No further details have been released but Lister in 2014 said it wanted to enter the supercar market with an exclusive model costing over $3 million.

The original Storm supercar was launched in 1993 by an earlier incarnation of Lister. It featured a 7.0-liter V-12 borrowed from a Jaguar XJR-9 prototype race car, and just 90 examples were built for road use plus a handful more for endurance racing.

To raise the funds necessary to develop the new Storm, Lister is churning out continuation versions of its famous Knobbly race car. The company also recently returned to tuning Jaguars; it's hopeful of transforming itself into the unofficial performance arm of Jaguar, similar to what Alpina is to BMW and AMG was to Mercedes-Benz before being brought in-house.