Lister Lightning will be a 600-plus-horsepower F-Pace

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lister logo Enlarge Photo

Thunder usually comes after lightning, but in the case of Lister we'll see the historic British performance marque follow up its Thunder sports car with a new Lightning SUV.

Speaking with Top Gear magazine, Lister CEO Lawrence Whittaker revealed that the Lightning will be based on Jaguar's F-Pace and feature the same 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 found in the Thunder. The engine delivers 666 horsepower, meaning only the 707-hp Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will be more powerful when it comes to SUVs.

Lister is looking to transform itself into the unofficial performance arm of Jaguar, similar to what Alpina is to BMW and AMG was to Mercedes-Benz before being brought in-house, so we will likely be treated with more Jaguars tuned by Lister in the coming years.

The good news is that Lister isn't giving up on its standalone models. The company is still churning out continuation versions of its famous Knobbly race car, and it has a supercar in the works to succeed its Storm supercar of the 1990s.

Developing the new supercar requires a lot of funds, which is why Lister has turned to tuning Jaguars in the meantime. There is also the historical connection as Lister's past cars have typically run Jaguar powertrains, including the Storm which featured a 7.0-liter V-12 from Jaguar's XJR-9 prototype race car. Lister's previous owner also tuned Jaguars, specifically the XJS.