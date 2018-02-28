McLaren Senna made meaner with exposed carbon body

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



At least one of the 500 individuals awarded a build slot for the McLaren Senna supercar has opted to have most of it's beautiful carbon fiber left exposed, and McLaren will treat us with the unveiling of the completed car at next week's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. It's one of five themes the MSO personalization department is offering to Senna buyers, and it's by no means an easy result to achieve.

Comprising 67 parts, the full carbon fiber body takes almost 1,000 hours to polish and refine to the level shown here. And extra care was required to apply the matte “S” and “SENNA” logos. This is the result of a special process that sees the design embedded into the carbon fiber panel.

The customer also opted for yellow and green accents to represent the helmet colors of Ayrton Senna, the legendary Formula 1 driver from whom the car derives its name. The yellow, which lines the aero elements, adds another 250 hours to the labor tally.

McLaren Senna Enlarge Photo

The colors are carried through to the interior of the car, with the door strut in green and the contrast stitching in yellow. Almost every other surface is lined in Alcantara in a hue appropriately dubbed Carbon Black. There is some leather; the customer has selected it for the steering wheel.

The carbon theme of the car doesn't end there. The wheels, too, are carbon fiber, albeit together with forged aluminum. McLaren says the aluminum-carbon hybrid wheel is 10 percent lighter than the stock aluminum wheels fitted to the Senna. The reduction in unsprung mass results in a 10-15 percent reduction in rotating inertia, improving acceleration, braking and steering responses.

So how much can one expect to pay for a Senna in similar spec? You're looking at around $415,000 on top of the Senna's $1 million starting price.

McLaren Senna Enlarge Photo

The Senna is the latest addition to McLaren's flagship Ultimate Series and was designed and developed from the outset to excel on a circuit, although it's still street-legal. It's loosely based on the 720S but features a next-generation Monocage III carbon fiber tub, whereas the 720S is Monocage II. The first Monocage featured in the P1 hypercar.

Peak output of 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque comes from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, all of which is channeled to the rear wheels. McLaren says 0-62 mph comes in 2.8 seconds, while 0 to 124 mph happens in just 6.8 seconds. Should an owner ever line a Senna up at the dragstrip, the supercar will dispatch the quarter mile in 9.9 seconds. Top speed? A brisk 211 mph.

The Geneva motor show starts March 6. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.