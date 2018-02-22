Es-stating the obvious: 2007 Audi S6 Avant is the dream wagon we never got

Follow Joel Add to circle



There are only two ways a third-generation Audi S6 Avant makes it to the U.S. It’s either a blackmarket car that was imported here and federalized at a completely absurd cost that isn’t worth it to make it street legal, or, it was custom-built.

This 2007 S6 Avant is the latter. It’s a 2006 Audi A6 Avant body and chassis mated with 2007 Audi S6 bits. But this isn’t just some engine swap, this entire build was done the right way, and likely cost close to $60,000.

It’s real. It’s here in the U.S. It shouldn’t really exist here, and yet, it does.

The best part? It’s exactly as awesome as American enthusiasts have dreamt it would be.

2007 Audi S6 Avant Enlarge Photo

Frankencar

Swapped into the Avant’s body and chassis was nearly everything that made the S6 more than an A6. The heart is an 82,000-mile, 5.2-liter V-10 engine (Fun fact: It’s the same engine that was in the Lamborghini Huracan and Audi R8 V-10 supercars, but in a wagon now.) with a full European tune and codes to make between 435-450 horsepower and around 400 pound-feet of torque. That power goes to all four wheels via an S6 6-speed automatic transmission, and it all rides on the donor S6’s air suspension that was ported over.

One bit that stands out is the braking setup. The front has Porsche Cayenne rotors and calipers while the rear sits with stoppers from an S8.

2007 Audi S6 Avant Enlarge Photo 2007 Audi S6 Avant Enlarge Photo 2007 Audi S6 Avant Enlarge Photo 2007 Audi S6 Avant Enlarge Photo

The look was also updated to be correct with a European tailgate (again, the S6 Avant wasn’t sold here in the U.S.), RS 6 side skirts and S6 door blades, front bumper with RS 6 black optics grille, carbon fiber trim inside the cabin, S6 steering wheel, shifter, 20-inch RS 5 wheels, and for the finishing touch, the donor S6’s gauge cluster. To make it all complete, the entire body was stripped down and repainted in Sepang Blue, a factory S6 color.

Two bits that aren’t factory correct are the slightly flared fenders (rolled) and a Milltek exhaust setup that sports quad tips.

Only the donor Avant’s brown interior panels and sport seat remain, which are comfy and aren't as thick as the S6 seats which mean more leg room for rear seat occupants.