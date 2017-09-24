Subaru teases sporty sedan concept for 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Subaru Viziv Performance Concept debuting at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Subaru will make its presence felt at next month’s 2017 Tokyo Motor Show with the unveiling of two sport-themed world premieres.

The highlight will be a sport sedan concept called the Viziv Performance Concept.

The Viziv name is a portmanteau of “vision” and “innovation” and has been applied to a number of forward-looking concepts from Subaru in recent years. So what might the Viziv Performance Concept be hinting at?

We know of at least two new sedans in the works at Subaru. One is a next-generation Legacy and the other a next-gen WRX. Both are due in the next couple of years. Given the performance nature of the concept, it’s likely the new WRX that Subaru is teasing here.

All Subaru is willing to say is that the concept features advanced electronic driver aids, and that it embodies the automaker’s goal of developing cars that deliver “enjoyment and peace of mind.”

From the teaser shots, we can gather the concept will feature a lowered ride height, muscular haunches, and flared wheel arches accented with vents. Rear-facing cameras also serve in place of ordinary side mirrors.

Also on Subaru’s stand in Tokyo will be the limited-edition BRZ STI Sport. This isn’t a dedicated STI model. Rather, it benefits from a few STI enhancements designed to improve ride quality and handling stability. We’re getting something similar in the form of the 2018 BRZ tS (tuned by STI).

We’ll have more details soon as the Tokyo auto show opens its doors on October 25. To follow our coverage on the event, head to our dedicated hub.