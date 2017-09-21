Mercedes-AMG A45, electric Hummer H1, Dodge Durango Hellcat: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz is almost ready to start introducing its next-generation compacts. First off the line will be a new A-Class hatchback. Today we have spy shots of the car’s feisty AMG variant. It’s shaping up to be a very sporty car.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a big promoter of green technologies. But his love of the Hummer H1 doesn’t quite fit with this philosophy. That’s why the actor and former California governor turned to Kreisel to build him an electric H1.

Another person has built their own Hellcat-powered Dodge Durango. As you’ll learn from our post, dropping in the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 is not a straightforward process.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2017 Mazda 6 gains more standard safety tech

First details on Rimac's next electric supercar emerge

Porsche Mission E electric sport sedan: 200-mile recharge in 15 minutes

Unplugged Performance readies Tesla Model 3 kits

2018 Honda Odyssey vs. 2018 Chrysler Pacifica: Compare Cars

Ken Block says twin-turbo 1,400-hp Hoonicorn is frightening

2017 electric cars with more than 100 miles of range

