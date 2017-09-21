First details on Rimac's next electric supercar emerge





Rimac isn't sitting on its hands. The oddball Croatian electric supercar firm is preparing to unveil its second supercar next year. It will follow the Rimac Concept_One.

With a working title of Concept_Two, Rimac's chief operating officer Monika Mikac told Autocar the supercar will be more comfortable and luxurious than the Concept_One. But don't expect Rimac to go soft with its next car. Mikac also said it will be “even more high-performance” than the Concept_One.

As a refresher, the Concept_One makes a stout 1,088 horsepower and dispatches a 0-62 mph run in just 2.6 seconds. Powering the car are four electric motors and Rimac's own torque-vectoring system it calls Rimac All Wheel Torque Vectoring (R-AWTV). Besting those specifications will likely be no easy task.

While only eight Concept_One's were built, plus two even higher-performing Concept_S models, the Croatian firm will build 20 of its next hypercar. The increased production will hardly institute any economies of scale, however. Mikac said the next Rimac production car will cost more than the Concept_One, which ran $980,000. Following the launch of the Concept_Two, convertible and track versions of the car will launch. Mikac also noted Concept_Two will not be the car's final name.



In the meantime, Rimac will keep busy with its other clients. The Croatian company supplies batteries for Koenigsegg and will supply batteries and the infotainment system for Aston Martin's upcoming Valkyrie hypercar.