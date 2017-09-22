Ferrari F12 tdf burns to a crisp on German Autobahn

Sep 22, 2017
Ferrari F12 tdf that succumbed to fire near Neuwied, Germany - Image via Feuerwehr/DRK

Ferrari F12 tdf that succumbed to fire near Neuwied, Germany - Image via Feuerwehr/DRK

A Ferrari F12 tdf was burned to a crisp on Thursday on a stretch of German Autobahn.

The owner and a passenger were traveling on the A3 Autobahn near the city of Neuwied when the limited-edition supercar caught fire.

They told police there was a loud bang and then flames started shooting from the rear. Fortunately they were able to pull over and hop out without injury.

An initial investigation points to engine failure as the cause of the fire, General Anzeiger reports.

2016 Ferrari F12 tdf

2016 Ferrari F12 tdf

As far as we are aware, Thursday’s event is the first time a modern Ferrari has caught fire since 2014’s incident involving a LaFerrari taking part in a hill climb.

The F12 tdf, of which just 799 examples were built, features a tuned version of the 6.3-liter V-12 found in the regular F12 Berlinetta. Its peak output registers at 770 horsepower and 520 pound-feet of torque.

The car will built to honor Ferrari’s multiple wins in the annual Tour de France car race which ran until 1986.

In addition to its more aggressive styling, which some have likened to the lines of the C7 Chevrolet Corvette, the car also introduced a 4-wheel-steering system.

