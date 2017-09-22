2019 Volvo XC40, Durango Hellcat, Mercedes-AMG GT C: The Week In Reverse

Sep 22, 2017
2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50

Volvo unveiled the 2019 XC40; someone builtd a Dodge Durango Hellcat; and we slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has now made a Hellcat-powered version of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, but the Durango's been left out of the supercharged party. Plum Floored Creations, a custom Mopar shop out of Phoenix, decided to change that as it has just created a Durango Hellcat to please one customer, if not America.

Lamborghini announced the new Huracán Super Trofeo Evo race car. A quicker, more aerodynamic version of the Huracán specifically developed for the racetrack, it will cost private racers $295,000.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C and found it could teach the Porsche 911 a few things, and vice versa.

The new 2018 Jeep Wrangler was spotted, again, this time testing on public roads. Looking like an evolutionary step forward for the timeless off-roader, the new Wrangler sports LED lighting, a chunky squared off design, and lots of ground clearance.

Volvo took the wraps off its new compact crossover, the 2019 XC40. While an important vehicle, the new vehicle subscription service the Swedish automaker rolled out with it might be even more important, as it could change the way consumers shop for cars.

