2019 Volvo XC40 preview: Buy your SUV like you buy your smartphone

The 2019 Volvo XC40 may change the way cars are bought–or, rather, subscribed to.

With the XC40, Volvo says it will not only introduce its third new crossover SUV in three years. It will also offer buyers a choice between a traditional sale and a subscription to the car, in which they can upgrade to a new version every year if they like.

It's called Car by Volvo, and it's meant to replace the traditional buying and ownership experience. Available on the XC40 from launch–orders are open now, but deliveries will wait until early next year–the subscription service allows shoppers to pay a flat monthly fee that includes the vehicle, concierge service, maintenance, fuel, cleaning, pickup and e-commerce delivery to the vehicle depending on where you live. It even allows an upgrade to a new Volvo every 12 months.

The XC40 isn't merely a shrunken XC90 or XC60. It's a more rugged-looking compact vehicle based on the Swedish automaker's next-generation CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) vehicle platform developed with Chinese parent company Geely. With 8.3 inches of ground clearance, the XC40 looks the part of a crossover SUV, even more Jeep-like than Volvo-like from some angles.

2019 Volvo XC40 Enlarge Photo

Inside the XC40 focuses on storage and connectivity with space carved into the doors and under the seats for small-item storage. A specific spot for cell phones is integrated into the XC40's design with inductive charging to keep your smartphone powered. There's even a removable trash bin in the center console. To keep things connected there's a 9.0-inch touchscreen front and center in the dashboard, and it runs Volvo's Sensus infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

From launch the new XC40 will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with power going to all four wheels. Other powertrains, including Volvo's first inline-3 cylinder engine, hybrids, and all-electric versions will be forthcoming.

Volvo plans to offer semi-autonomous drive hardware on the XC40, along with forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, and surround-view cameras.

Priced from $34,195 including destination, the new 2019 Volvo XC40 is on sale now. U.S. deliveries begin in the first or second quarter of 2018. Volvo will build the XC40 in Ghent, Belgium, beginning in November.