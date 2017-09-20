V-8-powered Kia Stinger in the works?

Sep 20, 2017

2018 Kia Stinger

Kia impressed, and likely shocked, many when it unveiled the Stinger, a rear-wheel-drive sport sedan that boasts specs not normally associated with the Korean brand. The shock factor arises from the fact that Kia went with a sport sedan at all when automakers are cashing in on the crossover craze. If that's not enough, Kia may be preparing to double down on the surprises, as a more-powerful, V-8 Stinger may be in the works.

Down in Australia, Kia's general media manager, Kevin Hepworth, told Car Advice, "I believe [Kia] is developing one," when asked about a V-8-powered Stinger. He added a Kia Stinger powered by a V-8 had not been proposed for the Australian market but said the American market "could pick it up."

“We have not even considered a V-8 for Australia,” Hepworth said. “It’s not even on the table.” That's a shame, since Australia is on the verge of losing its last rear-drive, V-8 powered sedan in the Holden VF Commodore, what Americans know as the Chevrolet SS.

If a Kia Stinger V-8 does come to fruition, it would likely feature parent automaker Hyundai's 5.0-liter V-8 engine, which currently powers the Genesis G80 and makes 420 horsepower in that application.

For now, those interested in Kia's sport sedan will have a choice between a 2.0-liter inline-4 producing 255 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, or a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 with 365 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. Either engine is paired to an 8-speed automatic and a chassis that has been extensively developed on the Nürburgring with former BMW M engineering boss Albert Biermann leading the project.

Kia is already aiming the Stinger at German brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. With a V-8 powered Stinger, Kia would push that competition even further.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Kia Stinger
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

V-8-powered Kia Stinger in the works? V-8-powered Kia Stinger in the works?
Brabus has created 888-horsepower rockets Brabus has created 888-horsepower rockets
McLaren goes virtual with its Ultimate Vision GT concept McLaren goes virtual with its Ultimate Vision GT concept
Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo is quicker, more aerodynamic, and ready for the track Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo is quicker, more aerodynamic, and ready for the track
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.