2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class spy shots

Jan 22, 2018
2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz engineers are currently out testing prototypes for a redesigned B-Class minivan.

The car represents just one of eight body styles Mercedes plans for its next-generation compact car family, the first member of which will be a redesigned A-Class hatchback debuting in early 2018.

Others will include replacements for the CLA, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA, as well as some new additions such as an A-Class sedan, GLB SUV, and EQA electric car.

We expect the B-Class to trail the A-Class hatch by about a year. However, don’t expect it to see it in the United States this time around. We get the current B-Class in electric guise only, but the car was dropped after the 2017 model year to make way, eventually, for the aforementioned EQA.

2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Despite its stodgy image, the B-Class is a vital model in Mercedes’ portfolio, particularly in Europe where its higher seating position appeals to older buyers, and its spacious cabin to young families.

Underpinning Mercedes’ next-generation compact car family is an updated version of the automaker’s MFA (Modular Front-drive Architecture) platform. Aptly dubbed MFA2, the updated platform will bring weight savings plus the capacity for alternative drivetrains. The B-Class will use a stretched version of the platform.

Powertrains will include a series of inline-4 units, in both gasoline and diesel flavors. A plug-in hybrid option will also be available.

The B-Class’ only direct rival is BMW’s 2-Series Active (and Gran) Tourer. There are, of course, a handful of non-premium alternatives. Examples include the Fiat 500L, Ford B-Max, Opel Meriva and Volkswagen Touran.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
