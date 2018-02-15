2019 Ford Focus leaked

Feb 15, 2018
2019 Ford Focus leaked

2019 Ford Focus leaked

A completely undisguised 2019 Ford Focus hatchback has been snapped during what looks to be an official photo shoot.

The photo, from Hungarian website Vezess, shows a stylish design with proportions similar to a key rival overseas, the Opel Astra.

Ford is expected to launch the new Focus soon, as the latest prototypes are wearing barely any camouflage gear. A debut of the hatch at next month's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show is a strong possibility. It's possible the Focus Sedan will show up at the 2018 New York International Auto Show on a few weeks later. A Focus Wagon is also planned, though likely not in the United States.

The car represents the fourth generation of the Focus nameplate and is expected on sale in the fall, as a 2019 model. And this time around Ford will source the popular compact from a plant in China.

Look for a roomier cabin and sharper dynamics. It’s not clear what Ford plans for the powertrains, though it’s almost certain all units will be turbocharged. A Focus ST hatch should be offered close to the market launch, once again with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. And further out, expect a Focus RS hatch. The current Focus RS is confirmed to bow out of production on April 6, 2018.

Rivals for the Focus in the U.S. include the Chevrolet Cruze, Honda Civic, Mazda 3, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Corolla and Volkswagen Golf.

