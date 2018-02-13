Toyota Supra race car, Mercedes-AMG G63, Rolls-Royce Cullinan: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 muscles in with 577 horsepower Enlarge Photo

Toyota will present its new Supra at next month's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. However, the version we'll be treated with is a Supra race car concept, a teaser for which was released today.

Mercedes-Benz will use the Geneva show for the debut of the AMG version of its new G-Class. The engine has been made smaller but at the same power has been increased.

Rolls-Royce today confirmed that its upcoming SUV will be called a Cullinan. Until now, Cullinan was the vehicle's code name. It's due out later this year as the second model based on a Rolls-Royce-exclusive aluminum spaceframe architecture.

