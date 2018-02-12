C8 Corvette spied, Mulsanne coupe revealed, VW Touareg teased: Car News Headlines

News
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a snow... First Drives
56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
For years we've heard rumors of the mid-engine Corvette, and now, finally, we have proof that such a car exists thanks to spy shots of prototypes testing in the wild. The latest tester is wearing the least camouflage gear yet and gives us a good sense of the car's final design.
Bentley won't build a Mulsanne coupe but if you really must have the flagship sedan as a 2-door there's a company that will. The company is Italy's Ares, and it's just shown us its first Mulsanne coupe. It's a stunner.
Volkswagen has announced the reveal date for its new Touareg and released a teaser sketch. Sadly, we won't be seeing this generation of the mid-size SUV in the United States.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots
Ares realizes the Mulsanne coupe that Bentley won't
2018 Volkswagen Touareg to debut on March 23 in Beijing
2018 Hyundai Elantra earns Top Safety Pick+ award for crashworthiness
2019 Maserati Levante GTS spy shots
Tesla Model 3 choke point: automated battery line equipment still in Germany?
Polestar's new headquarters will be a translucent cube
2018 Fiat 500 video preview
Ares Project Panther: Huracán-based, Pantera-inspired coachbuilt special revealed
FCA can settle Jeep, Ram EcoDiesel emission case with fine, recall: Justice Department
Email This Page