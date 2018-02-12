C8 Corvette spied, Mulsanne coupe revealed, VW Touareg teased: Car News Headlines

Feb 12, 2018
2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

For years we've heard rumors of the mid-engine Corvette, and now, finally, we have proof that such a car exists thanks to spy shots of prototypes testing in the wild. The latest tester is wearing the least camouflage gear yet and gives us a good sense of the car's final design.

Bentley won't build a Mulsanne coupe but if you really must have the flagship sedan as a 2-door there's a company that will. The company is Italy's Ares, and it's just shown us its first Mulsanne coupe. It's a stunner.

Volkswagen has announced the reveal date for its new Touareg and released a teaser sketch. Sadly, we won't be seeing this generation of the mid-size SUV in the United States.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots

Ares realizes the Mulsanne coupe that Bentley won't

2018 Volkswagen Touareg to debut on March 23 in Beijing

2018 Hyundai Elantra earns Top Safety Pick+ award for crashworthiness

2019 Maserati Levante GTS spy shots

Tesla Model 3 choke point: automated battery line equipment still in Germany?

Polestar's new headquarters will be a translucent cube

2018 Fiat 500 video preview

Ares Project Panther: Huracán-based, Pantera-inspired coachbuilt special revealed

FCA can settle Jeep, Ram EcoDiesel emission case with fine, recall: Justice Department

