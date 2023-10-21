BMW was spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned X3 at the Nürburgring this week, and it was wearing a lot less camouflage gear than earlier test vehicles. The new SUV should brnig evolutionary styling, a more advanced interior, and the choice of internal-combustion or electric powertrains.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS MR spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Manthey-Racing was spotted preparing a round of upgrades for the latest 911 GT3 RS. Development is still at an early stage but we can expect similar upgrades to what Manthey offered for the previous 911 GT3 RS, meaning a focus on the aerodynamics, brakes, and suspension.

2025 Toyota GRMN Supra spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Toyota was out testing what's thought to be a GRMN Supra. GRMN is the designation for range-topping road cars from Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsports department, and for the Supra it may mean a new engine spitting out closer to 500 hp.

2024 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko/SE by SVE

Specialty Vehicle Engineering returned with another of its Yenko-branded Camaros. The latest is a special-edition marking the end of production of the current Camaro generation.

2024 Ferrari 296 Challenge race car

Ferrari's 296 GTB supercar spawned a race car designed for the one-make Ferrari Challenge race series. The 296 Challenge race car was revealed this week with 690 hp extracted from the road car's V-6 engine, all without resorting to electrification.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance

One of the vehicles we tested this week was the new 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance. The new GLC 63 skips a V-8 in favor of an electrified 4-cylinder powertrain, but there's still a healthy 671 hp on tap.

Toyota FT-Se concept

And finally, Toyota will use this month's 2023 Tokyo auto show to present an electric sports car concept. While the automaker has made strong hints that a production electric sports car is coming, it's also said no green light has been given yet.