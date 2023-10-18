Porsche's 992-generation 911 GT3 RS is already one of the most potent factory-built track cars one can buy, but Manthey-Racing is out to improve the formula with a range of performance upgrades.

A prototype for the Manthey-enhanced 911 GT3 RS has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring, where Manthey's headquarters are located, and the first upgrades should be available next year.

Manthey is Porsche's most successful customer racing team, having won multiple races and championships. This success has even seen Manthey serve as Porsche's factory team on occasion, including in the World Endurance Championship, and has led to a range of Manthey upgrades being offered via Porsche.

Development of upgrades for the 911 GT3 RS is still at an early stage as there are no major visible tweaks yet. According to our photographer, the engineers were focused on testing various suspension setups and aerodynamic features located on the underbody.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS MR spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

For the previous 911 GT3 RS, Manthey's upgrades included a new rear wing with side plates, a gurney flap, a custom engine cover, air flics, and custom side skirts. Manthey also added its own adjustable coil-overs, custom brake pads, and custom brake lines, plus wheels with aerodynamically shaped covers for their hubs.

Manthey upgrades typically focus on the areas of aerodynamics, brakes, and suspension, rather than power enhancements. This means the 911 GT3 RS's 4.0-liter flat-6 should still be pumping out a stock 518 hp, with drive sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Despite peak power likely remaining unchanged, Manthey's upgrades should see the 911 GT3 RS's official 'Ring time of 6:49.328 reduced.

Manthey upgrades were finally made available to U.S. customers via Porsche earlier this year, starting with upgrades for the 911 GT3. This means there's a good chance the 911 GT3 RS upgrades will also be made available here.