The 2025 Ram TRX broke cover, a Ford GT40 press car surfaced, and we drove the 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

A prototype for the 2025 Ram TRX hit the streets of Michigan. The sound from the off-road pickup truck suggested a turbo-6 under the hood rather than a supercharged V-8. The monster will live, but it seems the powertrain is about to undergo a change.

Sung Kang, best known as Han in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, announced he will direct a new "Initial D" movie. The film will be based on the original Shuichi Shigeno manga comic series about street racing and drifting.

An original Ford GT40 press car came up for sale. The car has a storied history and has worn multiple paint jobs. It surfaced in the U.K. through PistonHeads. The car is expected to sell for millions of dollars.

Desert Power Wagons unveiled its latest restomod build. The $400,000 throwback replaces nearly every part of the original late-1940s Power Wagon with modern powertrain, suspension, and interior components but keeps the vintage design.

We drove the 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance to learn how improves performance through technology. The overly complex plug-in hybrid powertrain features F1 technology to create a shockingly quick crossover SUV, but its braking system left us desiring more bite.