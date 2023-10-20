Ferrari's 296 GTB supercar is the basis of the newest race car to serve in the one-make Ferrari Challenge race series. The 296 Challenge race car was revealed on Thursday with 690 hp extracted from the road car's V-6 engine, all without resorting to electrification.

EV startup Lucid is just weeks away from revealing its first SUV. Called the Gravity, the SUV will feature seating for up to seven and more range than any electric SUV currently on the market, according to Lucid.

Cruise AV is set to become one of the first self-driving technology companies offering a robotaxi service on more than one continent. After launching a robotaxi service in several U.S. cities over the past two years, Cruise is now focused on launching the service in Japan by early 2026.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

