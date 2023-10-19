BMW was spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned X3 at the Nürburgring, and it was wearing a lot less camouflage gear than earlier test vehicles. Look for evolutionary styling, a more advanced interior, and the choice of internal-combustion or electric powertrains.

Historic Italian brand Lancia, today part of the Stellantis fold, is working on a trio of electric vehicles in its brand revival. One of these will be a flagship model based on Stellantis' STLA Medium dedicated EV platform. It is confirmed by Lancia for launch in 2026.

A movie about Enzo Ferrari directed by Michael Mann and starring Adam Driver is set to hit theaters on Dec. 25, and a fresh trailer has been released. Unlike the first trailer from August, the latest clip features some dialog, giving us a taste of Driver's performance as the founder of Ferrari.

