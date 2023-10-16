Ram's 1500 TRX super truck may be about to lose two cylinders.

Stellantis' commercial vehicles brand has been spotted testing a prototype for what's likely to be the 2025 Ram 1500 TRX, and there may be a 6-cylinder engine under the hood.

The prototype in the video from Car Spy Media features the pumped fenders and wide rubber of the TRX, but the noise it makes when accelerating away at a turn, starting at 25 seconds into the clip, sounds like it packs a turbocharged 6-cylinder instead of a supercharged V-8 which has a characteristic whine and rumble.

And there's more evidence to suggest that this is what is being tested.

Ram in August confirmed the 2024 1500 TRX would be the last with the Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. To mark the run, the brand revealed the 2024 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition, limited to 4,000 units worldwide.

At the time, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis said the TRX story wasn't over yet, though he didn't elaborate on what's to come. Rumors point to Ram adopting Stellantis' Hurricane 3.0-liter turbo-6 for its future 1500 TRX.

A high-output (HO) variant of the engine is rated at 510 hp and already featured in the 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L—a full-size luxury SUV weighing 6,335 pounds. In the lighter TRX, the engine should offer decent performance, though likely not at the same level of the old V-8, unless more horsepower can be untapped.

2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition

The Hellcat-endowed TRX has 702 hp on tap, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.5 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds (at 108 mph), and a top speed of 118 mph. Downsizing to the turbo-6 will likely improve fuel economy, and may even warrant a lower price tag than the current TRX which starts close to $85,000.

Camouflage gear on the prototype suggests there will be some styling changes to go with the new powertrain. Count on some interior updates as well.

A debut for the 2025 TRX will likely take place in the first half of next year, with sales to follow late next summer or early next fall. Stay tuned for updates as development continues.