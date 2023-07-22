The Goodwood Festival of Speed concluded last weekend, and McLaren's Solus GT proved to be the quickest car up the event's hill climb. The V-10-powered track car, driven by professional racer Marvin Kirchhöfer, managed the feat in a fraction over 45 seconds.

Prodrive P25

One of the vehicles we tested this week was Prodrive's P25. It's a supercar in a humble Subaru shell, and it's designed to not only be driven, but driven hard.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance

A redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class has just reached showrooms, and it will soon be followed by its AMG performance variants, both of which were revealed this week. They include a repeat of the GLC 43 plus a new GLC 63 S E Performance, with the latter delivering a maximum 671 hp.

2023 Kahn Range Rover Racing Green Fintail Edition

Kahn Design in recent years has launched bespoke vehicles built using traditional coachbuilding methods. However, the company hasn't forgotten its roots of modifying vehicles such as the Range Rover, as it has revealed a fresh take on the latest generation of the luxury SUV.

2025 Mini John Cooper Works EV spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Mini is out testing a John Cooper Works version of its upcoming redesigned electric Cooper, and we spotted one of the prototypes. The electric JCW should arrive late next year with an output at least matching the 301 hp of the limited-edition JCW GP.

2024 Audi RS Q8 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Another vehicle we spied this week was an updated version of Audi's RS Q8. The prototype suggests only minimal changes are planned, at least on the outside.

1964 Ferrari 250 LM bearing chassis No. 6053 - Photo credit: RM Sotheby's

We learned this week that a Ferrari 250 LM that raced in the 1968 24 Hours of Le Mans is headed to auction. The car is one of just 32 made, making it even rarer than the 250 GTO.

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

We also learned this week that the current Dodge Challenger and Charger, together with their V-8 engines, bow out of production at the end of this year. Order books are set to close at the end of July, meaning you had better hurry if you plan on buying one of the last examples.