Tesla provided a Cybertruck update, we drove the Prodrive P25 Subaru restomod, and the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse debuted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The Tesla Cybertruck entered its final testing and validation phase around the world, according to CEO Elon Musk. Musk says the electric pickup truck is less than 19 feet long but still has a 6-foot bed, and it will fit in a standard 20-foot garage.

The electric Cadillac Optiq debuted early thanks to the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The small electric crossover SUV will be based off the upcoming Equinox EV and use GM's Ultium electric vehicle platform and powertrain toolset.

We took some short and fast laps around England's Millbrook Proving Ground in the Prodrive P25 Subaru restomod. The $600,000 P25 looks like a Subaru replica, but it's an illusion as this is a supercar wearing an economy car's body.

The Ford F-150 Lightning received a price cut as high as $9,979 and now starts at $51,990. Even with the price decrease, the electric pickup still costs $10,321 more than when it debuted in 2022.

The 2024 Chevrolet Traverse arrived with a blocky, baby-Tahoe-like design. A Z71 off-road model joins the lineup with red tow hooks, 18-inch all-terrain tires, and skid plates. Every 2024 Traverse will be powered by a new 2.5-liter turbo-4 and can be had with a twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system.