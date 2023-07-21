A Ferrari 250 LM that raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans is headed to auction. The car is one of just 32 made, making it even rarer than the 250 GTO. It was fully restored in 2021 and is estimated to fetch a final bid of between $18 million and $20 million.

Mini is close to revealing a new generation of its signature hatchback and this week the company provided a look at the interior design. The vehicle's pared-back dash is much closer to the design of the original Issigonis-designed Mini, and it will be common to the redesigned Mini Countryman and new Aceman crossover waiting in the wings.

Bugatti's Chiron successor is set to be revealed next year with a hybrid powertrain featuring a newly developed internal-combustion engine. The current W-16 engine is being phased out with the Chiron-based Mistral roadster.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

