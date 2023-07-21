There will be multiple classic Ferraris going under the hammer at an RM Sotheby's auction coinciding with next month's 2023 Monterey Car Week gathering in California, but one particular car stands out from the pack.

The car is a 1964 Ferrari 250 LM bearing chassis No. 6053. It is the 22nd of the 32 250 LMs Ferrari built in the early 1960s, and was originally sold to British racing driver George Drummond who would primarily race it around the U.K. but also take it to the 1966 24 Hours of Daytona and 1968 24 Hours of Le Mans, as well as races in South Africa.

The 250 LM was intended to be the successor to the Ferrari 250 GTO, and was sold primarily to privateer racers. It was derived from the successful 250 P prototype race car but built for the road, in order to classify for GT competition. However, the 250 LM was essentially a 250 P with a roof.

The 250 LM was originally fitted with a 3.0-liter V-12 but later cars would receive a 3.3-liter unit. The change meant those later 250 LMs would have to compete in the prototype class at Le Mans, which it did successfully. Another 250 LM campaigned by the North American Racing Team gave Ferrari an overall victory at the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans, with Ferrari only returning to the top of the podium at Le Mans in 2023 thanks to its new 499P LMH race car.

1964 Ferrari 250 LM bearing chassis No. 6053 - Photo credit: RM Sotheby's

Being one of the later 250 LMs built, this car, finished in Rosso Cina, features the 3.3-liter V-12 which delivers an estimated 320 hp. Drive is to the rear wheels via a 5-speed manual.

According to its listing, the car was given a full restoration by the Ferrari Classiche classic car department as recently as 2021.

Its estimate is between $18 million and $20 million.

Other rare cars headed to the RM Sotheby's auction include the 2001 Ferrari 550 Maranello Prodrive that Darren Turner, Rickard Rydell, and Colin McRae drove to a class win at the 2004 24 Hours of Le Mans, as well as a 1956 Porsche 550A that took a class win at the 1956 24 Hours of Le Mans.