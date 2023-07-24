We drove the 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost (the turbo-4 model) and found it feels familiar but different. Dynamically, the seventh-generation Mustang didn't move the bar much, but there's a boat load of new technology that changes the experience behind the wheel. It's all about those screens.

Max Verstappen dominated the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. The win was Verstappen's seventh straight and ninth in the 2023 F1 season. He's currently in prime position to take home his third championship title. McLaren's Lando Norris finished second, but there were 33 seconds separating him from the winner.

A 1973 Aston Martin V8 that starred in 1987's James Bond movie "The Living Daylights" can soon be added to your collection as it heads to auction in August. The car's still equipped with many of Q's gadgets, including a rocket booster and deployable skis.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost adds tech, keeps essence

Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP while Norris takes second

James Bond's 1973 Aston Martin V8 from "The Living Daylights" headed to auction

Test drive: 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor aces V-8 test, present towing challenges

Velocity Modern Classics unveils Ford Mustang restomod

Stellantis confirms second US battery factory with Samsung SDI

Jay Leno checks out a unique McLaren Speedtail

2024 Toyota Camry costs between $27,515 and $37,940

My Classic Car: 1968 Cadillac Eldorado

Here's why EVs don't lose as much range in hot-weather A/C use