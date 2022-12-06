Ram on Tuesday teased its electric truck concept, which is scheduled to debut Jan. 5 at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept was supposed to debut this fall, but in November parent company Stellantis announced that the reveal would be delayed until CES.

For now, Stellantis has released a short video focused on the design process, with sound bites from designers and brief glimpses of interior color swatches and a clay model being sculpted.

Teaser for electric Ram 1500 due in 2024

A production version of the concept will debut in 2024. Ram has said its electric truck will best the competition in terms of range and charge times, as well as towing and payload capacities. The brand hasn't mentioned price, however.

By the time the electric Ram pickup arrives it will face plenty of competition from the Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, and the Rivian R1T.

Ram's electric truck will ride on the STLA Frame chassis, which is one of four EV platforms Stellantis plans to introduce in the coming years. Said to be designed for body-on-frame vehicles like pickup trucks, large SUVs, and commercial vans, the STLA Frame could offer up to 500 miles of range in some models, Stellantis said.

Ram has said it will offer electrified powertrains in the majority of its lineup by 2025, and all of its lineup no later than 2030, but it hasn't specified what level of electrification. The effort could include 48-volt mild hybrid systems like the kind launched on the 2019 Ram 1500, for example.

A refreshed Ram 1500 on the horizon will likely expand the electrification effort, but there will be no turbo-4 powertrain like the one General Motors has used to improve fuel economy in its large trucks, Ram CEO Mike Koval, Jr., told Motor Authority.